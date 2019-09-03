Justin Bieber admits to abusing his relationships and doing ‘heavy drugs’

Canadian singing sensation Justin Bieber appears to have it all. He tops the charts quite frequently,is loved by a plethora of fans and well settled into his married life with Hailey Baldwin.

However, the 26-year-old has now stepped forth unveiling an unseen side of the picture which shows him having made ‘every wrong decision’ before he hit 20.

In a heartfelt and extensive Instagram post, the ‘Sorry’ hit maker poured his heart out to his fans and followers giving an insight into his life.

"I went from a 13-year-old boy from a small town to being praised left and right by the world, with millions saying how much they loved me and how great I was," he said adding: "You hear these things enough as a young boy and you actually start believing it."

He goes to state that as he rang in his 18th birthday, he has no set of skills to help him in the real world but instead was surrounded by hordes of wealth and a free-access to all of his desires.

Moreover, he states that before he could mark his 20th year, he had made “every bad decision you could think of”, being under the influence of heavy drugs while also abusing most of his relationship.

"I became resentful, disrespectful to women, and angry. I became distant to everyone who loved me, and I was hiding behind, a shell of a person that I had become. I felt like I could never turn it around," he said.



He goes on to share how his dark past toppled once he met his wife Hailey Baldwin: “Now I am navigating the best season of my life ‘MARRIAGE’ !! Which is an amazing, crazy, new responsibility. You learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility, and all of the things it looks like to be a good man.”

"All this to say even when the odds are against you, keep fighting. Jesus loves you. Be kind today, be bold today and love people today, not by your standards but by God’s perfect unfailing love,” he said.