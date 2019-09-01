Justin Bieber discovers Avril Lavigne, Ryan Gosling are his cousins

Justin Bieber while on a mission to hunt down his familial roots, may have just discovered that iconic singer Avril Lavigne and Hollywood star Ryan Gosling are related to him.

A genealogy search by the 25-year-old ‘Baby’ hit maker revealed that fellow Canadian stars Avril Lavigne and Ryan Gosling are perhaps related to the singer who appears to quite elated over the recent discovery.

“I also just found out that I’m related to both Ryan gosling and Avril Lavigne this is the best day of my life..,” the singer posted on his Instagram on Saturday adding that “it seems super legit it’s on ancestry.com.”

The famed genealogy website boasts of possessing the largest collection of online records in the world.



Justin’s post showed a detailed picture of his family tree that shows that the ‘Notebook’ actor is his 11th cousin removed while the ‘Complicated’ singer is his 12th cousin removed, through his mother Pattie Mallette.

The singer was also given a nod of approval by his manager Scooter Braun who dropped a comment saying “I always saw a strong resemblance.”