Ryan Gosling sparks rumours of getting starred in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Hollywood heartthrob Ryan Gosling has taken over headlines after the latest buzz suggested that he may be assuming a role in the upcoming Marvel film ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

The buzz came afloat after the 38-year-old ‘Notebook’ actor was spotted at a lunch meeting with Taika Waititi, who is returning to the MCU to direct the Thor film for a second time after ‘Thor: Ragnarok.’

As per Just Jared, the director was seen having a lunch with the ‘La La Land’ star in Los Angeles giving rise to speculations that the actor may be jumping on board the Chris Hemsworth-starrer.

The two had previously already been in talks for the film ‘Akira’ which as of now, is put on hold.

On the other hand, some are also speculating that Gosling and Waititi had met over another project of the director ‘Next Goal Wins’.