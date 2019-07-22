Marvel to bring out its first LGBTQ character, Valkyrie in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

As the God of Thunder aka Thor is making his way back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film is gearing up to bring its first LGBTQ+ character out of the closet, and its none other than the King of Asgard –Valkyrie.

The character embodied by Tessa Thompson was announced at the San Diego Comic-Con as Marvel’s first gay superhero.

Tessa was cited by publications as saying at the panel: “As new king [of Asgard], she needs to find her queen. That will be the first order of business.”

Thompson had made the announcement while speaking about Valkyrie who is all set to return for the fourth ‘Thor’ installment titled ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ which will be directed by Taika Waititi who also helmed ‘Thor: Ragnarok.’

She had also hinted at her character’s possible change in sexuality as Valkyrie had been bisexual in the comic books but the topic had remained unaddressed on-screen.