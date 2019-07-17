'Thor 4' to go on floors soon as Marvel brings back Taika Waititi to helm the film

Marvel fans may have had to bid adieu to some of their favourite superheroes after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ but they are in for some good news as the God Thunder aka Thor is ready to make a comeback.

While the Chris Hemsoworth-embodied character made his last appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 'Avengers: Endgame' showing him jumping aboard the spaceship with the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ crew, subsequently hinting at Thor’s story to continue, the news is now affirmative as Taika Waititi has been recruited by Marvel Studios once again.

After directing the block buster hit ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ the acclaimed New Zealand filmmaker is heading back to the MCU and delaying another project of his, the live-action remake of ‘Akria’ to kick start work on ‘Thor 4.’

The director was roped in again as his previously directed Thor instalment had become an instant hit at the box office and had become a fan-favourite from the franchise as well.