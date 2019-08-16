The greatest thing to ever happen to me: Justin Bieber about Wifey Hailey Baldwin

While Wife Appreciation Day is a month away, Justin Bieber just couldn’t wait, gushing over Hailey Baldwin in a romantic post where he called her ‘the greatest thing to ever happen to me”

Justin Bieber, 25, and Hailey Baldwin,22, are one month away from celebrating a year of wedded bliss and he just couldn’t contain his love for her in a sentimental Instagram post.

He shared a series of eight candid photos of his lovely bride, everything from modeling shots to her holding a puppy and wrote, “I fall more in love with you every single day. You are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I would be lost without you. #wifeyappreciationday.”

Just nine minutes after he posts his devotion to his wife with his 117 million followers, she wrote: “best friend” in the comments, which picked up nearly 5,000 likes in the 22 minutes after he shared the message.

The couple tied the knot in a New York courthouse ceremony on September 13, 2018, so they’re coming up on their magical first anniversary.

The pair has yet to have a big formal wedding though, as there had been a couple of dates floated including one near his March 1 birthday but the ceremonies just never went down. But with the love they share and the happiness they have as husband and wife, it just goes to show you don’t need a big wedding ceremony to have a strong marriage.

Meanwhile, during an appearance on Kendall Jenner’s radio show, Hailey spoke about her marriage with Justin.

“I feel like he’s (Justin) my best friend. And we just get to do life together forever, now. I think the forever aspect for me is just like, you don’t think about that until you get married. And then, you’re like, this is forever. Meaning like there is no end,” Baldwin revealed.