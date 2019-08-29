Prince Harry, Meghan Markle keep celeb status at bay digging into $12 roast at low-key pub

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle caught the attention of paparazzi as they stopped for a low-key lunch with Baby Archie.

According to a report by The Sun, the royal couple kept their celebrity status at bay as they stopped by The Rose & Crown located in Winkfield village in Berkshire.

Despite being watched over by two protection officers, the couple drew scant attention towards them and acted like any other normal couple would while they tucked in the $12 special Sunday roast.

The report citing onlookers revealed: “They were on a table with, I presume, a private secretary. Meghan was cradling Archie most of the time.”

“The little lad was as good as gold; I didn’t hear him cry once while he was there,” another witness added.

“No other customers recognized them. The staff clearly knew who they were but kept the service low-key. They did indicate to me they had been there before. They just chatted away like any normal couple and were laughing a lot,” she went on.