Did Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unfollow everyone on Instagram?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have garnered everyone's attention after news broke that the two have unfollowed everyone on Instagram for a special reason.



Meghan and Prince Harry are in the headlines again for unfollowing almost everyone on the social media site after asking their fans to nominate a total number of 15 accounts to be followed by them later this month.

The duo wrote on their Instagram post, "For the month of August we look to you for help. We want to know who YOUR Force for Change is.... Each month, we change the accounts we follow to highlight various causes, people or organisations doing amazing things for their communities and the world at large."

They further wrote, "Over the next few days please add your suggestions into the comments section: someone you look up to, the organisation doing amazing work that we should all be following, an account that inspires you to be and do better (or that simply makes you feel good), or the handle that brims with optimism for a brighter tomorrow. We will choose 15 accounts and follow them next Monday, as we spend the month of August acknowledging the Forces for Change in all of our lives."



For the uninitiated, Meghan and Prince Harry highlight certain charities through their social media accounts.

It was only recently that Meghan turned guest editor for September issue of the British Vogue's 'Forces of Change' in which the royal couple brought to the fore 15 female changemakers.