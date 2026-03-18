Illinois election results: Juliana Stratton claims Democratic Senate primary in closely watched race

Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton has won the Democratic Senate primary, securing the nomination to replace retiring Senator Dick Durbin, according to projections reported by NBC News.

Stratton defeated Representatives Raja Krishnamoorthi and Robin Kelly in a competitive and expensive race.

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She built a strong lead in Cook County, where she secured about 40 percent of the vote compared with 29 percent for Krishnamoorthi and 23 percent for Kelly, with most ballots counted.

Speaking to NBC News, Stratton said voters are frustrated with national politics.

“What I’ve heard from people very clearly is that they are fed up with what’s happening in Washington,” she said.

“They are frustrated and angry that they see a president who stomps on the Constitution, who kind of takes action on a whim without thinking about what’s best for the American people. And they’re looking for a fighter in Washington, somebody who’s going to stand up and be a check on this president.”

Stratton entered the race with less campaign spending than her rivals but benefited from support by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Senator Tammy Duckworth.

If elected in November, Stratton would become the sixth Black woman to serve in the US Senate and could mark a historic moment with three Black women serving at the same time.

She ran on a progressive platform, including support for Medicare for All and higher minimum wages.