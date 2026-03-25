Is world heading toward global recession in 2026? Larry Fink warns of looming risk

The world’s top financial voice has issued a high-stakes warning: the global economy is teetering on a knife edge as 2026 approaches.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink recently cautioned that a “stark and steep” global recession could be triggered if oil prices surge to $150 per barrel, driven by the persistent closure of the critical Strait of Hormuz and soaring tensions in the Middle East.

As reported by BBC, Fink said if oil prices stay high amid US-Israel conflict with Iran, it will have profound implications for the world economy.

The persistent conflict in the Middle East has kept financial markets on edge due to uncertain future of energy costs.

According to the CEO of the world’s largest asset manager, it is too early to predict the definite outcome of the conflict and implications of the world economy, but he believes in the occurrence of two extreme scenarios.

The first scenario will include stable oil prices driven by the end of war. In the second scenario, there could be “years of above $100, closer to $150 oil, which has profound implications in the economy" and an outcome of a probably stark and steep recession.”

Given the surge in energy prices, Larry Fink has advised the countries to be realistic about their energy mix and to use all the sources available to them, aiming to control the high costs of living.

Recently, the Offshore Energies UK said, if the country fails to generate more domestic production, it will risk becoming dependent on imports.

Similarity with the 2007-8 crisis?

Some analysts suggested that the recent crisis possesses the echoes of the 2007-8 financial crisis defined by the surging energy prices and strained financial markets.

But, Fink does not see any similarity with previous recession as financial institutions are more secure today and possess minimal possibility to collapse.

“I don't see any similarities at all. Zero,” he said.

BlackRock is the world’s largest asset managing company that controls assets worth $14 trillion.