Nanaimo weather improves as BC lifts flood advisories following days of heavy rainfall

Flood advisories across southern British Columbia have been lifted following days of heavy rain, as conditions begin to stabilise across the region.

The BC River Forecast Centre confirmed that all high streamflow advisories have been rescinded after a multi day atmospheric river brought significant rainfall to parts of the province.

In an update issued Sunday, the centre said water levels are now receding after rising due to rainfall and snowmelt.

Some larger rivers and lake fed systems remain elevated, but officials expect flows to continue easing through the week.

The centre added that mid-week precipitation could lead to minor and temporary increases in smaller waterways.

The recent weather system brought between 40 and 300 millimetres of rain to the south coast, according to earlier forecasts.

Environment Canada data shows that Coquitlam recorded 151 millimetres of rain between Wednesday and Friday alone.

The heavy rainfall also triggered a mudslide north of Coquitlam, forcing the evacuation of eight residents by helicopter. Cleanup efforts are ongoing.

The improvement in Nanaimo weather and surrounding regions comes as conditions dry out, although officials continue to monitor river levels and advise caution near waterways.