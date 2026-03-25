After Nancy Guthrie another missing case grips Tucson community

Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah’s mom missing as boy from Tucson also vanishes

Recently, Nancy Guthrie's disappearance marked 50 days from her home near Tucson, Arizona. Now, yet another person has gone missing from the area.



He is Izeiah McAllister, a 13-year-old.

He has been missing since March 10. His family is sharing his posters, which could generate a serious lead to help authorities find him.

But as far as Nancy is concerned, the police are so far unable to recover her or catch her abductor.

Meanwhile, the community is ramping up efforts to find Savannah Guthrie's mother.

In a similar vein, a billboard campaign has begun featuring the 'Porch Guy' – the person who was caught tinkering with Guthrie's surveillance camera before her disappearance.

This effort has the blessings of both the Guthrie family and the Federal Bureau of Investigation office in Phoenix.

In addition, the language and location of the billboards will be strategically chosen, according to a post by the former FBI officer Jennifer Coffindaffer.

First, both English and Spanish will be used on billboards placed on major routes in Tucson to increase their visibility as widely as possible.

Further, the billboards' cost will be covered by a GoFundMe campaign, which highlights that the Tucson community is still actively searching for Nancy.

Sheriff Office shares official message on billboard campaign by GoFundMe



