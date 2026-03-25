Emily Gregory secures major win in Florida as Democrats flip Trump's Mar-a-Lago district
Emily Gregory's win is being seen as a significant upset in a traditionally conservative area and could signal growing momentum for Democrats
Democrat Emily Gregory has won a key special election in Florida, flipping a Republican held district that includes US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
Gregory, a first time candidate, defeated Trump backed Republican Jon Maples in the race for the open Florida District 87 state House seat.
The result marks a sharp shift from 2024, when Republicans carried the district by 19 percentage points.
The win is being seen as a significant upset in a traditionally conservative area and could signal growing momentum for Democrats ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.
Democratic National Committee chair Ken Martin welcomed the result on social media, saying voters had "sent a message".
"If Democrats can win in Trump's backyard, we sure as hell can win anywhere across the country. Onward to November!" Martin wrote.
Trump had endorsed Maples ahead of the vote, urging supporters to back him in a Truth Social post.
Republican Congressman Byron Donalds, who is running for governor of Florida, also campaigned for Maples.
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