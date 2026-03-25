National Hurricane Centre updates forecast cone to improve storm tracking and warnings for 2026

The National Hurricane Center has unveiled a new forecast cone ahead of the 2026 hurricane season, aiming to improve how storm risks are communicated to the public.

The updated cone builds on changes tested during an experimental phase last year.

It now includes watches and warnings for inland areas, in addition to coastal regions, offering a broader picture of potential impacts.

The design has also been simplified, using a single shading for the full five day forecast period rather than multiple colours.

A revised legend highlights areas where both hurricane watches and tropical storm warnings are in place.

“These improvements empower communities to prepare earlier and more effectively for dangerous hazards from tropical storms and hurricanes,” NHC Director Michael Brennan said in a statement.

According to an NHC news release, the updated version “will use ellipses anchored at each NHC forecast point, allowing for the experimental cone to capture a range of possibilities for both the speed and direction of the tropical cyclone’s forecast path,”.

The experimental cone is designed to include 90 per cent of forecast track possibilities, compared with 67 per cent under the current model.

Officials say the changes are intended to provide clearer guidance and help communities better understand the risks as storms develop.