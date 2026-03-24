Savannah Guthrie takes major step for her brother-in-law after Nancy kidnapping claims

Savannah Guthrie and her family released the new statement about their missing mother Nancy on Sunday

Savannah Guthrie has apparently reacted to claims her brother-in-law was involved in the kidnapping of her mother Nancy, who has been missing since February 1.

The Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s family released a new statement asking for help in locating missing mother Nancy on Sunday.

Savannah and her family released the new statement, urging Tucson, Arizona, residents to come forward with potential clues about 84-year-old’s Nancy Guthrie’s whereabouts.

Savannah shared the statement on her Instagram handle.

Savannah and her siblings said: “We continue to believe it is Tucsonans, and the greater southern Arizona community, that hold the key to finding resolution in this case. Someone knows something. It’s possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant.

“We hope people search their memories, especially around the key timelines of January 31 and the early morning hours of February 1, as well as the late evening of January 11,” the statement continued, referring to a date that investigators have previously expressed interest in without disclosing why.

She concluded the statement with names of all family members including her brother-in-law days after journalist Ashleigh Banfield named Tommaso Cioni as a 'prime suspect' in her mother Nancy's abduction.

Banfield, citing a single law enforcement source, identified Cioni as a suspect in the case just two days after Nancy was reported missing.

Pima County Sheriff's Office later said none of Nancy's family or in-laws were considered suspects.

Savannah and her family were allegedly outraged by Banfield's accusation with insiders at the time claiming the family was pursuing legal action against the former NewsNation host.