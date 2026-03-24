Calgary fire destroys multiple units after early morning explosion in Northeast neighbourhood
Emergency crews were called shortly after 3:30 AM to a five-unit building in the Highland Park neighbourhood in Calgary
A powerful Calgary fire has left several families without homes after an explosion and blaze tore through an apartment complex early Monday morning.
Emergency crews were called shortly after 3:30 AM to a five-unit building in the Highland Park neighbourhood, where witnesses reported an explosion that blew out windows and doors before flames spread rapidly.
Resident Thalia Nimijean-Sandoval said she was asleep when the blast occurred. “I was sleeping, and I heard a big explosion and our front door was off of its hinges,” she said to CTV.
“The whole building the five-plex engulfed in flames in minutes,” according to her account.
“I lost everything. I have two kids and I’m pregnant, and we lost everything, and I’m just in a state of shock,” she said, adding: “I’m trying to get my family to help, but I’m just panicked.”
Another resident, Trish Harris, described the moment of the explosion.
“I thought I heard a bang. I don’t know what it was, but and then I felt something, felt like something hit my back,” she said talking to CTV.
“Then all of a sudden, everything, the doors in front of me go flying out.”
Harris said she lost personal belongings, including items connected to her son. “That’s all gone. I have nothing left of him.”
At least three units were destroyed, with others left uninhabitable. One person was treated for smoke inhalation. The cause remains under investigation.
-
Iran conflict sparks ‘historic’ global energy crisis worse than 1970s oil shocks, warns IEA
-
Fuyao plant fire update: no injuries reported as crews continue battling blaze in Moraine
-
UN issues global climate warning: Earth in critical energy imbalance, El Nino threat grows
-
Worldwide caution advisory issued for Americans overseas as tensions rise in Iran war
-
Laguardia Airport delays worsen as TSA lines grow and shutdown leaves workers unpaid
-
Air Canada plane collides with ground vehicle at LaGuardia airport
-
Canada immigration: new funding targets francophone immigration amid workforce shortages
-
Gold price drops sharply despite global tensions, marking biggest weekly fall since 1983