Calgary fire destroys multiple units after early morning explosion in Northeast neighbourhood

A powerful Calgary fire has left several families without homes after an explosion and blaze tore through an apartment complex early Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called shortly after 3:30 AM to a five-unit building in the Highland Park neighbourhood, where witnesses reported an explosion that blew out windows and doors before flames spread rapidly.

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Resident Thalia Nimijean-Sandoval said she was asleep when the blast occurred. “I was sleeping, and I heard a big explosion and our front door was off of its hinges,” she said to CTV.

“The whole building the five-plex engulfed in flames in minutes,” according to her account.

“I lost everything. I have two kids and I’m pregnant, and we lost everything, and I’m just in a state of shock,” she said, adding: “I’m trying to get my family to help, but I’m just panicked.”

Another resident, Trish Harris, described the moment of the explosion.

“I thought I heard a bang. I don’t know what it was, but and then I felt something, felt like something hit my back,” she said talking to CTV.

“Then all of a sudden, everything, the doors in front of me go flying out.”

Harris said she lost personal belongings, including items connected to her son. “That’s all gone. I have nothing left of him.”

At least three units were destroyed, with others left uninhabitable. One person was treated for smoke inhalation. The cause remains under investigation.