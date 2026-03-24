Japan announces record oil reserve release as Middle East energy crisis deepens

Amid the escalating US-Israel war on Iran, Japan has announced its largest-ever strategic oil reserve release this week, marking a significant move to combat a deepening energy crisis, as the country braces for possible shortages. The announcement comes after the government already approved the release of 15days’ worth of private-sector reserves, amid growing concerns that the conflict in the Middle East will continue to obstruct maritime traffic along the Strait of Hormuz.

Resistance to military involvement

During a summit in Washington, PM Sanae Takaichi rejected Donald Trump’s request to send the Japanese navy to the Strait of Hormuz, citing restrictions in Japan’s post-war constitution.

Massive oil release

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Japan is releasing 80 million barrels of oil to domestic refiners which is 1.8 times larger than the release following the 2011 Fukushima disaster. Despite the large release, Japan maintains significant security, with total reserves of 470 million barrels-enough to cover 254 days of domestic consumption.

Additionally, the government introduced weekly subsidies to lower record-high fuel costs, successfully capping gasoline at ¥170 ($1.10) per liter after prices peaked at ¥190.8. Takaichi underscores that Japan will prioritize diplomatic efforts over military action to ensure peace and stability in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, concerns that the Strait of Hormuz could remain closed for a prolonged period have triggered anxiety among Japanese consumers over the availability of essential household items. In response, the trade and industry ministry advised consumers not to hoard sanitary paper products following social media posts that sparked fears that price and supply could be destabilized by oil import disruptions. The association representing 41 firms that produce these essentials, said in a statement that there were “no problems with the procurement, manufacturing and supply of raw materials.”

Residents are urged to calm and avoid fueling further anxiety. Ultimately, the coming time will define how the energy crisis is resolved amid global uncertainty, and whether these reserves will be sufficient to stabilize the situation.