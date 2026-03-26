24 dead in Bangladesh after bus plunges into river during ferry boarding
Rescuers recovered 22 bodies from inside the submerged bus, including six men, 11 women and five children
A passenger bus plunged into the Padma River today while attempting to board a ferry at the Daulatdia terminal in Rajbari district. The tragedy claimed the lives of 24 people after the vehicle lost control approximately 100km (62miles) from Dhaka. Rescuers are currently on-site at the terminal, which is one of the busiest river crossings in Bangladesh.
The bus overturned and sank nearly 30 feet into the river, according to the police and the Fire Service and Civil Defense. Fire official Talha Bin Zasim said that rescuers recovered 22 bodies from inside the submerged bus, including six men, 11 women and five children as reported by the Reuters.
Four fire service units and 10 divers conducted search and rescue efforts, supported by the army, police, coast guard, and local authorities.
Officials fear that passengers may still be missing. Hundreds of people lost their lives each year in road and ferry accidents across Bangladesh. This latest tragedy serves as a stark reminder for authorities to upgrade infrastructure and implement stricter safety controls to prevent such incidents in the future.
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