Former UK MP Crispin Blunt pleads guilty to crystal meth possession case

The former Conservative MP and justice minister Crispin Blunt has been found guilty of possessing illegal drugs including crystal meth and cannabis.

The ex-Tory minister appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court and admitted to four charges, stemming from the police raid on his Surrey home in October 2023.

The 65-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of possessing class A drugs and three charges of possession of class B drugs.

During the raid, the police caught Blunt with the chemical sedative GBL, cannabis, methamphetamine and methylamphetamine.

The possession of illegal drugs came to light when Blunt was under investigation on suspicion of rape. After a 18-month long investigation, the authorities decided to close the investigation due to lack of evidence on the rape allegation.

Blunt was the MP for Reigate between 1997 and 2024 and he also served in David Cameron's government as parliamentary under-secretary of state for prisons and youth justice from 2010 to 2012.

Before entering politics, he was an officer in the British Army for 10 years.

He also chaired the Foreign Affairs Committee from 2015 to 2017 and lost Tory whip in October 2023 when he was arrested on the suspicion of rape allegations.