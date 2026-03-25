Savannah Guthrie adopts new strategy in search of her missing mother Nancy

Savannah Guthrie says "We are deeply grateful for the outpouring from neighbors, friends and the people of Tucson. We are all family now."

US TV anchor Savannah Guthrie has apparently adopted a new strategy as the search for her abducted mother enters 8th week.

According to a missing persons expert, Savannah has employed a "deliberate" strategy as the investigation into her mother's disappearance surpassed 50 days.

Speaking to the Page Six, former FBI Agent Jason Pack made these remarks after Savannah and her family issued fresh statement.

Jason says the Nancy family’s message was "aimed directly at residents of Tucson and southern Arizona," adding, "The family chose a local television station, not a national platform. That is not an accident."

The former officer further said, "NBC and its platforms would likely have aired it if asked. They targeted their own neighborhood. That tells you they believe someone local has information, or more likely, someone local has not checked their cameras yet because they assumed somebody else already did."

On Sunday, Savannah and her family pleaded with the kidnappers in a statement to “hyper-local” station.

The family says, “We are deeply grateful for the outpouring from neighbors, friends and the people of Tucson. We are all family now.

“We continue to believe it is Tucsonans, and the greater southern Arizona community, that hold the key to finding resolution in this case. Someone knows something. It’s possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant.”

The statement continued, “We hope people search their memories, especially around the key timelines of January 31 and the early morning hours of February 1, as well as the late evening of January 11.

“We desperately ask this community for renewed attention to our mom’s case – please consult camera footage, journal notes, text messages, observations or conversations that in retrospect may hold significance. No detail is too small. It may be the key.”