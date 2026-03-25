Brian Nathan wins close Florida Senate race with recount possible after narrow lead
Brian Nathan, a navy veteran and union organiser, had faced an uphill battle in a district that has historically leaned Republican
Democrat Brian Nathan has secured a narrow lead in the Florida Senate District 14 race, defeating Republican Josie Tomkow in what could trigger a recount.
According to unofficial results released by the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office, Nathan received 40,212 votes, or 50.25 per cent, while Tomkow received 39,804 votes, or 49.75 per cent.
The margin of victory stands at just half a percentage point, placing the race within the threshold for a mandatory machine recount under Florida law.
Officials said the results are still unofficial and must be certified.
The supervisor of elections also confirmed that around 150 signatures still need to be verified, which could slightly affect the final outcome.
The seat became vacant after former senator Jay Collins was appointed lieutenant governor, prompting the closely watched contest.
Nathan, a navy veteran and union organiser, had faced an uphill battle in a district that has historically leaned Republican. His narrow lead marks a potential upset, though the final result remains uncertain.
Election officials are expected to confirm later this week whether a recount will proceed.
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