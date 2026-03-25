Jyoti Gondek named in RCMP probe as warrants executed in Calgary City Hall investigation

An RCMP investigation into alleged corruption at Calgary city hall has led to search warrants being executed at several properties, including the home of former mayor Jyoti Gondek.

According to CBC News, which cited multiple sources with knowledge of the case, warrants and production orders were carried out last week as part of an ongoing probe linked to a local business.

Sources told the outlet that Gondek’s home was searched and her mobile phone seized.

"I have been fully co-operative and respect the legal process," Gondek said in a statement to CBC News.

"At the same time this has been very invasive and my lawyer and I will be reviewing it closely to ensure [the search] was justified."

Homes belonging to current Ward 10 councillor Andre Chabot and former Ward 4 councillor Sean Chu were also searched, with both having their phones seized.

"My client has been co-operative throughout and respects the legal process," Chu’s lawyer Shamsher Kothari said, according to CBC News.

“No charges have been laid and I look forward to a swift conclusion of this investigation.”

Chabot confirmed the search but said he does not know the reason. “I’m fully complying, I have nothing to hide,” he said.

The RCMP confirmed the investigation is being handled by its Federal Policing Northwest Region unit. No charges have been laid.