Crow flocks over Israel spark conspiracy theories

A video showing large flocks of crows swarming parts of Tel Aviv has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and speculation.

The footage appears to show thousands of birds filling the sky and gathering along busy streets, with clips filmed both from ground level and above the city skyline.

The video has been widely shared across platforms, with users describing the scene as unusual and striking.

Online, some users have interpreted the spectacle as a possible omen, linking the mass gathering of birds to fears of escalating conflict in Israel.

Posts circulating on platforms such as X suggest the behavior could signal impending disaster, echoing long-standing cultural beliefs that animals can sense danger before it occurs.

However, experts say such interpretations are unfounded. Israel lies along a major migratory route connecting Europe, Asia and Africa, making large seasonal bird movements common.



