Trump’s China trip rescheduled for May amid conflict with Iran
Previously Donald Trump's trip to China was slated for March 31
President Donald Trump has rescheduled his trip to China for May, after delaying the landmark trip amid the escalating conflict with Iran.
According to the new timeline, the US President will meet Chinese president Xi Jinping on May 14-15, as confirmed by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.
"President Xi understood that it's very important for the president to be here throughout these combat operations right now," Leavitt said at a press briefing on Wednesday.
Trump posted on his Truth Social platform "I look very much forward to spending time with President Xi in what will be, I’m sure, a Monumental Event.”
Later this year, the Trump administration will also host Xi in Washington DC and officials are “finalizing preparations for these upcoming historic visits,” Trump added.
Previously, Trump was scheduled to visit China on March 31. Given the announcement of new dates, Beijing has not yet responded to the new schedule listed by the administration.
The announcement comes as conflict between US-Israel and Iran has escalated followed by the wide-ranging strikes on each other.
In recent months, Iran launched attacks on various Gulf countries, damaging energy infrastructure and closing the Strait of Hormuz indefinitely.
The persistent blockade of Hormuz has caused a global fuel crisis defined by rising prices of oil and gas.
-
24 dead in Bangladesh after bus plunges into river during ferry boarding
-
Crow flocks over Israel spark conspiracy theories
-
Former UK MP Crispin Blunt pleads guilty to crystal meth possession case
-
Inside Trump’s 15-point plan: Global stocks climb as oil falls on hopes of Iran peace deal
-
Savannah Guthrie adopts new strategy in search of her missing mother Nancy
-
Is world heading toward global recession in 2026? Larry Fink warns of looming risk
-
Nanaimo weather improves as BC lifts flood advisories following days of heavy rainfall
-
Denmark election: Frederiksen faces tough coalition negotiations after losing majority
-
Brian Nathan wins close Florida Senate race with recount possible after narrow lead
-
National Hurricane Centre updates forecast cone to improve storm tracking and warnings for 2026
-
Canada federal minimum wage increase confirmed with new $18.15 rate starting April 1
-
Jyoti Gondek named in RCMP probe as warrants executed in Calgary City Hall investigation