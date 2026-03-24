US attorney for New Jersey appointed after legal dispute over Trump picks

A federal judge has appointed a new United States attorney for the district of New Jersey, ending a dispute between the judiciary and US President Donald Trump’s administration over control of the office.

In a brief order issued Monday, the court named Robert Frazer, a veteran federal prosecutor, to lead the office.

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The appointment follows an agreement between federal judges and the US Department of Justice after earlier appointees were disqualified.

“The Department of Justice thanks the district court for working with the Department to appoint Robert Frazer to serve as US Attorney so that once again criminal prosecutions can resume without needless challenge or delay on behalf of the people of New Jersey,” the department said in a statement.

The move comes after US District Judge Matthew Brann ruled earlier this month that three Justice Department officials overseeing the office had been appointed unlawfully.

They had replaced Trump’s initial pick, Alina Habba, who had already been barred from the role after remaining in the position without Senate confirmation.

The dispute highlights ongoing tensions between the courts and the administration over how US attorneys are selected. Judges have also ruled against similar appointments in other jurisdictions, including Nevada, Los Angeles and northern New York.

Under US law, federal judges can temporarily appoint prosecutors until a presidential nominee is confirmed by the Senate.