Colombia plane crash: 66 killed in deadliest military aviation tragedy

A Colombian military transport plane crashed shortly after takeoff in the south of the country near the town of Puerto Leguízamo, in Putumayo province, killing at least 66 people and leaving dozens injured.

According to Deputy Mayor Carlos Claros, the bodies of the deceased were shifted to a small town’s morgue and the injured ones are being treated in two small clinics.

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The Air Force plane carried 128 people, including 114 army personnel and 11 crew members, when this fatal tragedy occurred. A US-made C-130 Hercules is often used to transport troops.

General Hugo Alejandro López Barreto said that four military personnel were still missing.

“Sadly, as a consequence of this tragic accident, 66 of our military elements died,” he said.

“At the moment, we have no information, or indications, that it was an attack by an illegal armed group,” Barreto added.

Soon after the crash, emergency workers were being sent to the area to search for the survivors through the charred wreckage of the plane. However, the cause of the crash is still unknown and being investigated by the team of investigators.

The incident was one of the deadliest ones in recent history for Colombia's Air Force.

President Gustavo Petro posted on X stating, “This horrendous accident ... should not have happened.” He also blamed the bureaucratic structure for delaying his plans to modernize the armed forces’ aircraft and their equipment.

“I will allow no further delays, the lives of our young people are at stake,” Petro announced.

Last month, a Bolivian Air Force C-130 Hercules transporting banknotes crashed in the west of the country, killing at least 20 people.