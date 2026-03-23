Fuyao plant fire update: no injuries reported as crews continue battling blaze in Moraine

A large fire at the Fuyao plant in Moraine has prompted a major emergency response, with officials confirming no injuries or deaths.

According to reports, the blaze broke out around 8:30 PM on Sunday, drawing multiple fire crews to the scene as they worked to contain the flames.

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Fire officials said all workers and staff were accounted for, and that everyone is safe. Crews faced challenging conditions while tackling the fire, including strong winds that helped spread the flames.

Storm activity in the area also disrupted firefighting efforts with officials saying lightning forced crews to temporarily stop using aerial units while the weather system passed through.

Authorities have urged the public to stay away from the area as emergency operations continue.

According to Moraine dispatch, several teams remain on site working to bring the situation under control.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and remains under investigation.