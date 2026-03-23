Worldwide caution advisory issued for Americans overseas as tensions rise in Iran war
The US State Department urged citizens, particularly those in the Middle East, to exercise "increased caution"
The United States has issued a worldwide caution alert, warning Americans to remain vigilant as the conflict involving Iran continues to escalate.
In a notice released on Sunday, the US State Department urged citizens, particularly those in the Middle East, to exercise "increased caution," citing potential threats linked to the ongoing war.
The department warned that groups aligned with Iran may target US interests and locations connected to Americans globally.
It also said that some US diplomatic facilities outside the Middle East have already been targeted.
The alert highlighted the possibility of travel disruption, noting that airspace closures may occur intermittently as the conflict continues.
Americans abroad have been advised to follow instructions from their nearest US embassy or consulate and to stay updated on local security conditions.
The warning comes as US and Israeli military operations against Iran enter their fourth week. Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries that host US military bases.
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