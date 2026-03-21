Photo: Dennis Quaid calls out Hollywood's duality about political views

Dennis Quaid has made bold statements about the US politics and how Hollywood perceives it.

In a new confessional with Fox News Digital, Quaid expressed that there is a "double standard" in Hollywood when it comes to performers expressing support for a particular political figure.

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Referring to the US President Donald Trump, he said, "There's either 'F Trump' from the other side or 'I love Trump' from a few of us who speak about it."

Moreover, the acting sensation established that "double standard" reflects a broader societal shift.

Quaid added, "Of course, there's a double standard, but there's a double standard on everything.

"You've got common sense, and then you've got like some kind of whipped-up scenario where, you know, it might be true, you know, that I could compete in women's sports or, you know, that I could, whatever, vote twice or whatever it is."

Reportedly, he recently had a first hand experience of a high-stakes military operation.

Speaking of this, he said, "It was pretty amazing. There's everything you really kind of thought it would be,” he continued.

"With the military guys, they're at their radar screens or whatever. The nuclear football's just sitting there, and it was something else."