Six killed in Qatar military helicopter crash linked to ‘technical malfunction’

The Qatari Ministry of Defense confirmed that a military helicopter crashed in the country's territorial waters due to a “technical malfunction,” resulting in at least six fatalities.

Seven people were on board the aircraft. Qatar’s Interior Ministry confirmed on Sunday that specialized operations continue to find the last missing person. Given the gravity of the situation, the ministry has not provided further details regarding the cause of the crash or the identities of those on board, according to reports from Al-Jazeera.

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Additionally, Qatar’s Defense ministry posted on X that the helicopter suffered a technical malfunction during a routine duty, leading to its crash in the territorial waters. At present, no further information is available regarding the specific cause, and there is no indication that the crash was the result of hostile action.

The recent incident sparked regional tensions as the country faced repeated drone and missile strikes since the United States and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran on February 28.

Authorities have clarified that there is no evidence of a link between this crash and the ongoing hostilities. Additionally, the government has not yet released the identities of those killed.