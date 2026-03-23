Air Canada plane collides with ground vehicle at LaGuardia airport
Air Canada plane had been travelling from Montreal when the collision occurred
An Air Canada Express aircraft was involved in an incident at New York’s LaGuardia Airport after colliding with a ground vehicle during landing, according to flight tracking service FlightRadar24.
The aircraft had been travelling from Montreal when the collision occurred. Details about the extent of damage or any injuries have not yet been confirmed.
Following the incident, the US Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for all flights at the airport until 0530 GMT, according to an official notice.
The regulator said the halt was due to an emergency situation and indicated there was a high likelihood of an extension, although no further details were provided.
In a separate notice to airmen, the FAA said the airport could remain closed until 1800 GMT.
Unverified footage circulating on social media appears to show damage to the front section of the aircraft.
The situation remains developing, with authorities expected to provide further updates as more information becomes available.
-
Gold price drops sharply despite global tensions, marking biggest weekly fall since 1983
-
Six killed in Qatar military helicopter crash linked to ‘technical malfunction’
-
Chappell Roan faces fresh blow from Rio de Janeiro's mayor amid security team controversy
-
Trump 48-hour ultimatum to Iran: Power plants to be ‘obliterated’ if Strait of Hormuz stays closed
-
Japan foreign minister speaks about military deployment in the Strait of Hormuz for minesweeping
-
Dennis Quaid calls out Hollywood's duality about political views
-
US allows 30-Day sale of Iran Oil in bid to curb rising global energy prices
-
Billy Idol reflects on possible 'ADHD' diagnosis as he embraces sobriety