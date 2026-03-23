Air Canada plane collides with ground vehicle at LaGuardia airport

An Air Canada Express aircraft was involved in an incident at New York’s LaGuardia Airport after colliding with a ground vehicle during landing, according to flight tracking service FlightRadar24.

The aircraft had been travelling from Montreal when the collision occurred. Details about the extent of damage or any injuries have not yet been confirmed.

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Following the incident, the US Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for all flights at the airport until 0530 GMT, according to an official notice.

The regulator said the halt was due to an emergency situation and indicated there was a high likelihood of an extension, although no further details were provided.

In a separate notice to airmen, the FAA said the airport could remain closed until 1800 GMT.

Unverified footage circulating on social media appears to show damage to the front section of the aircraft.

The situation remains developing, with authorities expected to provide further updates as more information becomes available.