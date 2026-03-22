Chappell Roan faces fresh blow from Rio de Janeiro's mayor amid security team controversy
Rio de Janeiro's mayor has revealed his take on the latest controversy surrounding Chappell Roan and her team
Chappell Roan is in hot waters once again, and will not be allowed to perform at Brazil’s free, annual international Todo Mundo No Rio festival held at Copacabana Beach.
Issuing a public statement, Eduardo Paes, the city's mayor, has taken to social media and revealed that he has taken a strict action against the songbird and her team following a viral incident involving a young fan.
For those unversed, the controversy sparked when Jorginho shared details of the situation involving his wife, Catherine Harding, previously married to Jude Law, and her 11-year-old daughter, Ada.
On his official Instagram handle, the mayor of the city where the festival takes place penned, “I mean that as long as I’m in charge of our city – this young lady will never perform at Todo Mundo no Rio!”
Meanwhile, Roan has seemingly doubled down on defiance as she used her time on Lollapalooza stage and offered a pointed thank-you to her team.
Reflecting on the end of her current run, she said, “I'm so grateful so thank you and thank you to my crew and my security and my band and everyone behind the scenes this takes a lot of people so thank you.”
-
US allows 30-Day sale of Iran Oil in bid to curb rising global energy prices
-
Billy Idol reflects on possible 'ADHD' diagnosis as he embraces sobriety
-
Nasa prepares Artemis Moon rocket for April launch as SLS returns to pad after earlier issue
-
Benjamin Netanyahu loses major American supporter with Chuck Norris death
-
Trump administration releases new AI policy to pre-empt state rules
-
Jeffrey Epstein lookalike speaks out on conspiracy theories
-
El Nino set to arrive: What does it mean for Wisconsin weather?
-
Savannah Guthrie mother Nancy's kidnapping plot finally exposed