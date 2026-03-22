Photo: Chappell Roan faces fresh blow from Rio de Janeiro's mayor amid security team controversy

Chappell Roan is in hot waters once again, and will not be allowed to perform at Brazil’s free, annual international Todo Mundo No Rio festival held at Copacabana Beach.

Issuing a public statement, Eduardo Paes, the city's mayor, has taken to social media and revealed that he has taken a strict action against the songbird and her team following a viral incident involving a young fan.

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For those unversed, the controversy sparked when Jorginho shared details of the situation involving his wife, Catherine Harding, previously married to Jude Law, and her 11-year-old daughter, Ada.

On his official Instagram handle, the mayor of the city where the festival takes place penned, “I mean that as long as I’m in charge of our city – this young lady will never perform at Todo Mundo no Rio!”

Meanwhile, Roan has seemingly doubled down on defiance as she used her time on Lollapalooza stage and offered a pointed thank-you to her team.

Reflecting on the end of her current run, she said, “I'm so grateful so thank you and thank you to my crew and my security and my band and everyone behind the scenes this takes a lot of people so thank you.”