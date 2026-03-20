Benjamin Netanyahu loses major American supporter with Chuck Norris death

As thousands of people took to social media to mourn the death of Chuck Norris, his political affiliations also became a topic of discussion online.

Norris, the former martial arts champion and 1980s action-film hero who fought the bad guys in "Code of Silence," "Missing in Action" and "The Delta Force" and upheld the law in the TV series "Walker, Texas Ranger," died on Thursday, his family said in a statement on his Instagram account on Friday.

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A supporters of US President Donald Trump, the actor publicly endorsed the Republican during the 2016 presidential election.

A large number of Trump supporters paid tribute to him as news of his death a day after his hospitalization surfaced.

Meanwhile supporters of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also paid homage to Chuck Norris for his support for the Jewish state.

In 2013, Norris released a video endorsing Netanyahu ahead of the elections. In 2015, he created another endorsement video, urging Israelis to vote for Netanyahu.

He praised the Netanyahu's leadership, courage against "evil forces" threatening Israel and the US.

Chuck Norris died at a time when his favorite leaders Trump and Netanyahu are facing backlash in the US for launching a war against Iran.