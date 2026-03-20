Savannah Guthrie mother Nancy's kidnapping plot finally exposed
“We believe we know why he did this, and we believe that it was targeted"
US TV anchor Savannah Guthrie’s mother Nancy, who was abducted on February 1, search continued on 48th day by the authorities.
According to a report by the Mirror US, a chilling new theory has emerged in the kidnapping of Nancy.
A former special FIB agent has claimed that Nancy's kidnapping could be 'possible revenge' for Today host Savannah.
Former agent Harry Trombitas, while speaking to the Yahoo, said that while the motive could be money-related, it’s “appearing less and less” likely.
Harry said, “There’s too much involved. There are too many ways people can get caught.”
The expert went on to explain that kidnappings for ransom are actually pretty uncommon, and have “really decreased over the years.”
He added, “[The motive] could be for revenge of some type, anger, or it could be for a third purpose that we’re just not even aware of.”
The fresh claims came days after Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who is investigating Savannah Guthrie mother Nancy kidnapping, last week warned that her kidnapper could strike again.
Speaking to the NBC Nightly News, Chris Nanos said investigators believe they know why Nancy Guthrie’s home was targeted.
Nanos said, “We believe we know why he did this, and we believe that it was targeted.
“We’re not 100% sure of that, so it would be silly to tell people, ‘Yeah, don’t worry about it, you’re not his target.’
Chris went on saying, “Don’t think for a minute that because it happened to the Guthrie family, you’re safe. Keep your wits about you.”
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