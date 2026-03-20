Jeffrey Epstein lookalike speaks out on conspiracy theories
Late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died in 2019
A man whose video recently sparked conspiracy theories about Jeffrey Epstein due to his resemblance to the late sex offender has finally addressed the rumors regarding his identity.
The Florida resident was filmed due to his uncanny resemblance to the late sex offender as he drove his car on a highway.
His video was shared on social media, with conspiracy theorists claiming Jeffrey Epstein was not dead.
Days after going viral, the man has released a follow-video. "I am not Jeffrey Epstein. I am Palm Beach Pete," he says in a follow-up video, explaining that he was filmed unknowingly on I-95.
Some crazy conspiracy theories have been spun around Jeffrey Epstein after multiple videos and pictures of the late sex offender's lookalikes surfaced online, as the world continues to get shockwaves from the millions of documents released by the US Justice Department.
The US Justice Department's release of millions of internal documents related to Epstein has revealed the late financier and sex offender's ties to many prominent people in politics, finance, academia, and business - both before and after he pleaded guilty in 2008 to prostitution charges.
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