Nasa prepares Artemis Moon rocket for April launch as SLS returns to pad after earlier issue

Nasa has rolled its Artemis Moon rocket back to the launch pad in Florida as preparations continue for a possible launch in early April.

The Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft are making the four-mile journey from the Vehicle Assembly Building to Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center.

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The move marks a second attempt after a launch in March was called off due to a problem with the rocket’s helium system.

Engineers say the issue has now been resolved and will carry out a final series of checks at the launch pad to confirm readiness.

The rocket stands nearly 100 metres tall and is being transported by a crawler vehicle that moves at a maximum speed of about onr mile per hour.

The journey can take up to 12 hours as teams carefully monitor the system to avoid stress on the vehicle.

Once at the pad, engineers will reconnect the launch tower and run pressure tests on the helium system that caused the earlier delay.

Teams will also carry out parts of the countdown process without fuelling the rocket.

The Artemis mission aims to send astronauts around the Moon, marking the first such attempt in more than 50 years.

Nasa officials are expected to review the final test data before deciding whether to proceed with a launch window starting on 1 April.