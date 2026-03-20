Billy Idol reflects on possible 'ADHD' diagnosis as he embraces sobriety
Billy Idol has struggled with substance abuse for years
Billy Idol has been reflecting on his past behaviour and has questioned if he has undiagnosed ADHD.
For those unversed, the Rebel Yell singer has years of excess and struggles with addiction are documented in new documentary Billy Idol Should Be Dead.
Now, while speaking with The Times newspaper for a candid interview, he shared a rare reason as to why he has been struggling with substance abuse for years.
“I think I might have an ADHD problem too," he began.
“That could have been a reason I was, you know, taking drugs in the first place, maybe because they do help you to focus. And I could never focus on anything unless it really took my interest, like music.”
He even revealed that he has beenprescribed Ritalin to combat the symptoms of ADHD. However, his experience with the medication was short lived.
Soon, he decided to stop the treatment as he saw it as a tool for supression rather than a sustainable longterm solution.
He said, “It’s just to control them, really."
Recalling his feelings, when he discovered about his secret son, Brant Broad, Idol admitted that he was not caught off guard.
“Well, yeah, you know, you kind of knew it was possible there might be something like that happening," he explained.
Confirming that no other secret children will emerge now, he concluded, “I think we’d know by now."
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