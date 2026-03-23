Canada immigration: new funding targets francophone immigration amid workforce shortages
Lapointe said Sudbury is one of 13 communities designated as a welcoming destination for francophone immigrantion
The Canadian federal government has announced $1.5 million in funding to support francophone immigration and help address labour shortages, according to reports.
Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab made the announcement on Friday alongside Sudbury MP Viviane Lapointe, confirming the investment will go towards the Francophone Immigration Support Program.
The funding will support three initiatives designed to attract French-speaking workers.
These include a pathway for students at Universite de Hearst to remain in Canada, support for post-secondary education, and a programme aimed at preparing and informing francophone newcomers.
Lapointe said Sudbury is one of 13 communities designated as a welcoming destination for francophone immigrants.
“Which means that we attract and get special programs for French-speaking ‘nouveau arrivant’ -- French-speaking, newly arrived Canadians,” she said, according to remarks made at the announcement.
Local officials say the region has already seen steady growth. Thomas Mercier, director of Réseau du Nord, said: “Both in terms of services available to newcomers and in terms of the number of newcomers. In 2025, there were 480 new permanent resident francophones in Sudbury.”
Lapointe added: “We know that, especially in rural areas of northern Ontario, that immigration is linked to prosperity.”
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