Laguardia Airport delays worsen as TSA lines grow and shutdown leaves workers unpaid

Long queues at LaGuardia Airport have stretched into the parking area as the ongoing US government shutdown continues to disrupt air travel.

According to the New York Times, at Terminal B on Sunday morning, travellers reported security lines extending through multiple areas of the building before spilling outside.

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Some said the main screening line was moving very slowly, with delays affecting departure times.

The disruption comes as thousands of Transportation Security Administration staff continue working without pay.

Around 50,000 TSA employees are affected by the shutdown, which has led to increased wait times at airports across the country. Some travellers have reported delays of up to three hours.

Efforts to resolve the situation remain stalled in Washington. The House has passed a funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees TSA, but it has not been approved by the Senate due to disagreements over immigration policy.

President Donald Trump said on Truth Social that ICE officers will “help” TSA agents starting Monday, adding that Tom Homan will oversee the operation.

The plan has faced criticism, as ICE officers are not trained for airport screening.

Lawmakers are continuing negotiations, with Democratic leaders pushing for a separate vote on TSA funding.