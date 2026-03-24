Dayton Webber accused of murder after fatal shooting during argument in La Plata, police say

A man identified as Dayton Webber has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Maryland, as police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the case.

Authorities say the 27-year-old from La Plata is accused of shooting Bradrick Michael Wells, also 27, during an argument. Police allege the incident took place inside a vehicle, where Wells was sitting in the passenger seat.

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According to investigators, Webber then pulled over and asked two passengers in the back seat to help remove Wells from the vehicle.

They refused and left the scene before contacting police.

Officers say Webber drove away with the victim still inside the car. Wells was later found in a yard in Charlotte Hall, where he was pronounced dead.

Webber was later located at a hospital in Charlottesville, Virginia, and arrested as a fugitive. He is expected to be extradited to Charles County to face charges including first-degree murder and second-degree murder.

Police said there is currently no indication that anyone else was involved.

“It’s early in the investigation, but there’s no evidence to suggest anyone else was involved in the shooting and that he acted alone,” said Diane Richardson of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities say further details will be released as they continue to examine the case.