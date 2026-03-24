Massive oil refinery blast near Texas coast sparks shelter-in-place order, no injuries reported

A large explosion and subsequent fire broke out at the Valero Port Arthur Refinery near Texas on Monday, shooting plumes of smoke into the air and triggering emergency safety protocols for the surrounding community.

Despite the gravity of the situation, no one was injured in the explosion at the Valero refinery in Port Arthur, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) east of Houston, Mayor Charlotte M. Moses said.

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Meanwhile, she urged residents in parts of the west side to shelter in place as firefighters arrived on the scene.

In this connection she said: “There’s been an explosion, but we’re OK; everybody’s OK, “she said.

“They are trying to put the fire out as quickly as possible.”

The latest explosion has triggered a surge in gas prices driven by global supply uncertainty amid the ongoing Iran war. According to Valeo’s website, the Port Arthur refinery employs approximately 770 employees and has a processing capacity of 435,000 barrels per day.

The City of Port Arthur said in a post on its Facebook page: “For your safety please remain in place until the “All Clear" is given by emergency personnel.”

On the other hand, Texas state Rep. Christian Manuel stated on social media that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has arrived at the refinery with air monitoring equipment. Additionally, he urged residents: “Please limit outdoor activity, keep windows and doors closed, and follow guidance from local officials.”