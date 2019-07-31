Prince Harry unveils the number of kids he plans to have with Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been in the limelight ever since the birth of their firstborn Baby Archie but the couple is undeniably thinking about the situation the future generations will have to deal with due to the negligence of mankind today.

Speaking about climate change with Dr Jane Goodall, Prince Harry’s conversation on preservation of nature soon shifted towards the amount of children the royal pair is planning to have.

"We are the frog in the water and it’s already been brought to the boil. Which is terrifying," Prince Harry began with Dr Goodall chiming in saying: “Happening and happened. It is terrifying. Especially as you’ve just had a baby."

Asked whether having a child makes a difference or not, Harry responded saying: “I think, weirdly, because of the people that I’ve met and the places that I’ve been fortunate enough to go to, I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature. I view it differently now, without question,” he said.



“I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…,” Harry adds as he gets interjected by Dr Goodall who says “Not too many!”

Responding to that, Harry states: “Two, maximum!”

“But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation," he adds continuing his take on climate change.