Amy Schumer reveals probability of ‘sister-comedy’ with Jennifer Lawrence

Amy Schumer about a 'sister-comedy' with Jennifer Lawrence

Amy Schumer has said that the chances if a “sister comedy” with Jennifer Lawrence are pretty low.



"I don't think it will ever happen," the Life & Beth star said of the project, speaking with Variety. "It was just, like, my life kept going. My family was going through a rough time. I don't want to say any more than that."

"Now that we're older, a sister comedy might not resonate as much," Lawrence, 33, added, agreeing with her longtime friend.

But, she clarified, "We have every intention of working together."

Schumer further shed a light on what kind of projects the pals are looking to work on together, saying, "The way we're both hoping our careers go, we might do something with more grit and teeth."

Schumer is starring in Jerry Seinfeld's upcoming directorial debut, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, which hits Netflix on May 3.

The actress also showed excitement for the release of Adam Sandler-produced Kinda Pregnant, which, according to Variety, Schumer assisted in writing. The film doesn't have a release date yet.

"I'm striving for it to be one of the 10 funniest movies of my lifetime," she tells the outlet. "I think it’s going to be as funny as Trainwreck."