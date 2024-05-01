Zoe Saldana wishes ‘Queen’ Penelope Cruz a happy 50th birthday

Zoe Saldana and Penelope Cruz have worked together in multiple movies

Zoe Saldana was amongst the many celebrities who flooded Hollywood veteran Penelope Cruz on her 50th birthday over the weekend.

On Tuesday, Saldana, 45, took to her Instagram to share a birthday tribute to her close friend and colleague.

Posting a selfie of the pair – who have worked together on projects like Pirates of the Caribbean – Saldana praised Cruz’s kindness and talent.

“Happy birthday @penelopecruzoficial,” Saldana began her birthday wish.

She continued, “You are kind and genuine through and through. And my God are you talented!”

The Avatar star further raved, “I hope you were celebrated like the true Queen that you are!”

She added in Spanish, “ Te quiero mucho mujer,” which translates to, “I love you so much woman.”



Over the weekend, Cruz – who turned 50 on April 28, 2024 – shared photos from her star-studded birthday celebration. Among her guests were fashion designer Riccardo Tisci and model Irina Shayk, who both shared warm messages for the birthday girl.

The festivities continued as Cruz shared more snapshots from the event, featuring her costar Adam Driver, along with Hollywood icons like Maggie Gyllenhaal, Robert De Niro, and Matt Damon.