Halle Bailey’s brother takes Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' daughter to prom

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Los Angeles homes were recently raided by the feds

Halle Bailey's brother, Branson Bailey, accompanied Sean "Diddy" Combs' daughter, Chance, to prom.

The young lovebirds – who were confirmed to be in a relationship in February this year – attended Chance’s highschool prom.

In photographs shared to her Instagram, 18-year-old Chance – who is one of Combs’ seven children – dazzled in a stunning lilac gown. She stood in the doorway with her date, with Chance, also 18, draping his arm around Bailey’s waist.

“Prom 2k24,” she captioned the photo dump.



Meanwhile, Branson, also shared snapshots of the memorable evening, adding the caption "take a chance 2k24."

Their photos were met with love and support from Branson’s sisters Halle and Chloe, who gushed over the new couple in the comments section.



Their celebration comes amid tumultuous times for Diddy, following Homeland Security raids on his Los Angeles homes in March as part of an ongoing investigation.

Combs was not charged in relation to the raids, however his legal troubles run deep.

In November 2023, Diddy’s ex Cassandra “Cassie" Ventura filed a lawsuit against Diddy, alleging years of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse – including sex trafficking – during their decade-long relationship.

Although the former settled in record time, Diddy’s legal woes continued as three other women filing their own sexual assault lawsuits against him, all of which he continued to deny.