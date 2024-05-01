Chris Hemsworth gets candid about becoming 'a parody' in Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth on feeling replaceable after playing Thor in Marvel franchise

Chris Hemsworth has recently explained why he's disappointed for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Chris dished he felt less valued than his Avengers' co-stars after portraying Thor over the last decade.

“Sometimes I felt like a security guard for the team," said the 40-year-old.

Chris told the outlet, "I would read everyone else’s lines, and go, Oh, they got way cooler stuff. They’re having more fun."

"What’s my character doing? It was always about, ‘You’ve got the wig on. You’ve got the muscles. You’ve got the costume. Where’s the lighting?’ " continued the Rush actor.

Chris noted, "Yeah, I’m part of this big thing, but I’m probably pretty replaceable."

Even though he remained with Marvel for several years, Chris was upset to take up the role of Thor again for 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder alongside Taika Waititi.

"I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself," stated the actor.

Chris mentioned, "I didn't stick the landing."

"You're sort of just running on fumes, and then you're showing up to something with little in the tank and you start to pick things apart: Why am I doing this film? Why isn't this script better?" explained the 12 Strong actor.

Elsewhere in the interview, Chris also shared his concerns for not getting iconic roles and being typecast as an action hero.

"Why didn't that director call me for that or why didn't I get considered for this role? Why don't I get the call-up from Scorsese or Tarantino? I had begun to take it all too serious and too personal," added the actor.