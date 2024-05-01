Ryan Reynolds ‘confronted’ Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson over his tardiness

Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johsnon starred together on the 2021 film ‘Red Notice’

Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson butted heads while working on a movie together.

Amid bombshell claims that the WWE superstar, 51, is routinely late to set, another report emerged that Reynolds, 47, once snapped at Johnson over his tardiness.

Sources recently told TMZ that the Deadpool star “confronted” Johnson after he was “repeatedly late to set,” referring to their time filming together for the 2021 movie Red Notice.

Apparently, Johnson’s disregard for being on time gravely impacted the film schedule, particularly during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the source emphasised that the “confrontation” didn’t go beyond a serious discussion, after which filming resumed without any further incident.

They further noted that there are no lingering tensions between Johnson and Reynolds, and the pair were able to resolve things.

TMZ’s report follows another bombshell dropped by The Wrap on Tuesday, exposing his alleged chronic lateness on the set of Red Notice.

However, Amazon MGM, the studio behind the movie, swiftly responded to dispel these rumors, emphasizing Johnson's professionalism and punctuality.