Salma Hayek reflects on scary plane crash experience with Penelope Cruz

Salma Hayek remembers terrifying plane crash with her longtime pal Penelope Cruz

Salma Hayek has recently recalled a scary plane crash experience with her friend of over 20 years Penelope Cruz.



Speaking with Vogue Arabia, Salma revealed she once had a horrible experience when her plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Mexico.

Penelope, who already had a fear of flying, questioned the Desperado actress what she learned from this terrifying plane experience.

Salma told Penelope, "You’ve always had a fear of flying and you always give me instructions of what to do if you die in a crash!"

"That day we were together on a flight and the plane had an emergency and had to land in the middle of nowhere in Mexico," continued the Eternals actress.

Salma mentioned, "I knew it was going to happen because I saw the flight attendant coming out of the cockpit and grabbing oxygen."

"So, I took your hands and said to you that we’re going to be OK. There is something wrong with the plane, but I need you to calm down," said Frida actress.

Salma continiued, "And I was so proud of you because I could see you struggling to calm yourself down. "

Salma mentioned, "We could do a whole movie about this! And then you said something so beautiful that I will never forget. You said, 'I thought maybe we were going to die. But we were going to die together. And we were going to be OK'."

Penelope opened up about the incident in her words.

She spoke to Salma, "I had an emergency landing on Halloween day with my friend Salma and because it was Halloween we were dressed as clowns."

"And I never liked clowns but after that experience, if you can even less. I cannot stand seeing a clown after that," explained the Vanilla Sky actress.

Penelope added. "We were 100 people on that flight and thank God I'm here to tell you the story but it was crazy because we were all wearing costumes."

"It was really crazy, when I tell this story people think I'm making it up," concluded Ferrari actress.