Meghan Markle's baby Archie's birth certificate spills more secrets than one

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their bundle of joy on May 6 and since then the world is under some kind of euphoria surrounding the arrival of the newest member of the Royal Family.



The birth certificate of Master Archie Harrison Mounbatten-Windsor was recently revealed and it while has spilled some details about the royal birth, it has quashed some rumours too.

Archie's birth certificate reveals that he was born at the private Portland Hospital in Westminster, dismissing speculation that Meghan had a home birth at her Frogmore Cottage residence in Windsor.

The Portland Hospital that Meghan was taken to was earlier used by Sarah Feguson when she gave birth to Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

The lavish hospital’s “basic” delivery costs begin at £15,000.

Moreover, it unveils that Archie weighed 7 lb 3oz. at the time of birth.



The certificate also confirmed Meghan's royal status as the "Princess of the United Kingdom", while Harry has been listed as a "Prince of the United Kingdom".



Furthermore, the certificate It mentions Meghan’s full name as Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.