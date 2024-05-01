Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth celebrate Jeremy Renner’s Snow plow accident

Jeremy Renner’s health recovery celebrated by friends

Jeremy Renner’s Marvel co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. celebrated the actor's recovery from the snow plow accident he suffered as 2023 began.



As per Deadline, The Avengers co-stars shared in an interview that the cast members are still in touch with each other via a group chat, and that’s how they also got to know about Renner’s accident initially.

“He sent us all a sort of a doped out, hospital, beat-up image and said, ‘All good, guys.’ And then I didn’t hear from him for a while as he was in the thick of it,” Hemsworth told Vanity Fair in an interview.

Renner received congratulations for his progress in health by everyone who attended Chris Evans' wedding in September of last year in Cape Cod.

“If there’s one characteristic we’d all agree is paramount,” Downey said, “it’s resilience. To see Renner embody that literally and in the context of what was basically a Portuguese-American wedding was mind-blowing. Fully recovered and ready to celebrate. So, yes-miracles happen.”

Hemsworth added, “There was an astounding sense of gratitude from him around just being alive.”